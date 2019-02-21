Man City fan ‘critical’ after alleged assault in Germany

Manchester City fans shield their eyes from the sun at the Etihad Stadium March 5, 2016. Manchester City said today that one of their fans was ‘in a critical condition in hospital’ following an alleged assault. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Feb 21 — Manchester City said today that one of their fans was “in a critical condition in hospital” following an alleged assault after their Champions League match against Schalke.

Pep Guardiola’s Premier League leaders sealed a dramatic 3-2 win in Germany yesterday despite being down to 10 men after Nicolas Otamendi was sent off.

The victory in the first leg of the last-16 tie leaves them firm favourites to progress to the quarter-finals.

City issued a statement on their website today saying they were “aware of an alleged assault after the match”.

“The club are working with Greater Manchester Police and German Police to ascertain more information,” it said.

“Club staff have remained in Germany to support the family of an injured City fan who is currently in a critical condition in hospital.” — AFP