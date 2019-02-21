Lassana Diarra released by PSG

Paris St Germain's Thiago Motta, Angel Di Maria, Kylian Mbappe, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Lassana Diarra and Edinson Cavani during training at the Ooredoo Training Centre in Saint-Germain March 5, 2018. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Feb 21 — Former French international midfielder Lassana Diarra has been released from the remainder of his contract by Paris Saint-Germain, the club announced today.

Diarra, 33, signed for PSG in January last year on a deal through to the end of this season.

He made 15 appearances in the second half of last season but has played just four times in the current campaign under coach Thomas Tuchel, most recently in October.

Capped 34 times by France, Diarra has also played for Chelsea, Arsenal, Portsmouth, Real Madrid and Marseille, while he also spent time in Russia and in the United Arab Emirates.

Having already founded a brand of energy drinks called Heroic Sport in 2017, Diarra may now choose to hang up his boots altogether and focus on his business interests. — AFP