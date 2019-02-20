Stricker named US captain for 2020 Ryder Cup

Steve Stricker of the US hits out of the bunker on the 18th hole during the third round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at the Conway Farms Golf Club in Lake Forest, Illinois, September 14, 2013. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Feb 20 — Former world number two Steve Stricker will captain the 2020 United States Ryder Cup team, the PGA of America said today.

Stricker, 51, was clear favourite to succeed Jim Furyk as captain for the biennial event against Europe, which will next be played at Whistling Straits in his home state of Wisconsin.

A 12-times winner on the PGA Tour, Stricker captained the victorious US team at the 2017 Presidents Cup and served as one of Furyk’s vice captains at last year’s Ryder Cup in Paris where the US team suffered a crushing defeat.

As a player, Stricker logged three Ryder Cup appearances. He was on the winning team in 2008 before defeats in 2010 and 2012. His Ryder Cup record is three wins, seven losses and one half.

The European Ryder Cup team named Padraig Harrington as their captain in January. — Reuters