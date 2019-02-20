Squash champion Nicol’s retirement marks end of an era, Chong Wei says

Chong Wei said Nicol was a superstar who was renowned worldwide and the 35-year-old athlete and her successes in winning world championships had inspired local and foreign athletes. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — The announcement that Datuk Nicol David is retiring from squash marks the end of an era of a legendary squash athlete of global repute.

National badminton ace, Datuk Lee Chong Wei regarded Nicol’s dominance of the world’s number one spot for nine years was an extraordinary achievement that was difficult to achieve by any athlete.

Chong Wei said Nicol was a superstar who was renowned worldwide and the 35-year-old athlete and her successes in winning world championships had inspired local and foreign athletes.

‘‘We are from one batch. Nicol is an athlete who has a high ambition and does not easily give up.

‘‘All and sundry knows her achievement as the world’s number one player for nine years is an extraordinary achievement and tough to be matched or surpassed by any athlete. We must respect her decision. Any athlete will retire when the time comes.

‘‘I hope she will continue to sow good deeds by sharing her experience and helping young national players. I also wish her best of luck, if she wants to focus on business,’’ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Chong Wei said the country would be losing a star who had the complete package in sports including a professional personality and that she was always looked up to.

After almost two decades of performing in a glass court, Nicol had made the decision to retire after the Professional Squash Association tour season ending in June after mulling on the matter for a long time. — Bernama