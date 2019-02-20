Sabotage cause of Selangor’s bad performances

File picture of Selangor football fans. National football legend, Khalid Ali claimed the bad performances of the Selangor team in the first three matches of the 2019 Super League season was due to elements of sabotage against the new management of the Football Association of Selangor. — Picture via Facebook/FA Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — National football legend, Khalid Ali claimed the bad performances of the Selangor team in the first three matches of the 2019 Super League season was due to elements of sabotage against the new management of the Football Association of Selangor (FAS).

Selangor recorded its worst start in the league competition in eight years when it had only two 1-1 draws, each when facing Felda United and PJ City FC, before it was humiliated by PKNS FC 4-0 on its own turf, last Sunday.

Khalid did not rule out the possibility the lackadaisical performance of the Red Giant squad was the result of problems which were deliberately stirred by outside parties with the intention of rattling some players in the team.

He said, as a result, the players were no longer in concert other than causing unhappiness against the new management and simultaneously witnessing them (the players) unwilling to play wholeheartedly for Selangor.

‘’There is a possibility of the elements of sabotage in the team because what has transpired is tied to Gang 52 which we know previously tried to dominate FAS. Indeed, there is disturbance from outside and there are players supporting the gang.

“They (players) do not agree with the new management because they still respect the old management. They were very close prior to this. Maybe, this is the order from Geng 52,” he told Bernama.

For the record, Geng 52 were former FAS coalition club members which tried a coup in FAS, but failed after the Sports Commissioner Office’s decision in December last year did not side them.

Conceding that there were weaknesses in the way the team was being managed, Khalid was of the opinion that the new FAS management did carry out their jobs well to reinstate Selangor’s glory with several efforts including programmes to bring the team close to the fans.

According to Khalid, what Selangor was facing currently was a small problem and it could be easily overcome, if FAS received the full support of the state government headed by Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari.

‘’There is a bit of weakness in the management of the players because they (the new management) was still new and do not have experience. But they always endeavour to be the best from time to time.

“I hope the Menteri Besar can work with the Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah to overcome this problem and create a strong management to simultaneously raise the name of Selangor,’’ he said.

At the same time, Khalid reminded the players to honour the contracts they signed and play as professionals and not according to their personal interest or that of outside quarters.

‘’As professional players, they must honour their contracts. They must abide by their contracts and respect the management. Don’t tarnish the good images and names of FAS and Selangor,’’ he said.

Selangor was now ninth in the Super League with a five point difference behind leader Kedah which had collected seven points.

The squad under coach B. Sathianathan would visit the Darul Makmur Stadium in Kuantan for the fourth match of the league against Pahang on Sunday. — Bernama