Man City will not change style despite hiccups, says De Bruyne

Manchester City’s KevinDe Bruyne during a press conference at Philharmonic Theatre in Essen February 19, 2019. — Action Images via Reuters

MANCHESTER, Feb 20 — Opponents have figured out how to beat Manchester City this season but the team will not deviate from manager Pep Guardiola’s philosophy as they fight for trophies on four fronts, midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has said.

City have looked less formidable in the league compared to last season when they lost only twice in 38 league games to win the title with a record-breaking haul of 100 points. This season, however, they have already lost four times in 27 games.

“In the league we lost a few more games than we did last year. I think other teams figure out what we do, maybe, a little bit better,” De Bruyne told reporters ahead of the first leg of their Champions League last-16 at Schalke.

“They maybe also have better squads. We just added one player (Riyad Mahrez), the rest is the same team.

“The way we play is always going to be the same with Pep. We’re not going to change, everybody knows that.”

City are the only English team that are still alive in all four competitions but the Belgian midfielder said it was “nearly impossible” to target a quadruple, a feat that has never been achieved in English football.

“I think the goal is not to win the four competitions. The goal is to win every game and then the further you progress,” De Bruyne added.

“To set standards to win all four, that’s nearly impossible. If we win three titles we will have done better than last year.” — Reuters