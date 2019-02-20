Fifa chief thanks Sultan Abdullah for contribution to world football

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah is pictured at Istana Negara, Kuala Lumpur January 31, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — The International Football Association Federation (Fifa) president, Gianni Infantino today expressed gratitude to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah for His Majesty’s immense contributions as the executive council member of the world football governing body between 2015 until now.

Sultan Abdullah, who is also former Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president, tendered the resignation letter to Fifa through a letter dated Feb 8, after ascending the federal throne on Jan 31.

“We would like to thank you for this exceptional and invaluable service to Fifa and extend our deepest recognition for aII your efforts to promote football, protect its integrity, bring the game to all and build a stronger institution in your country, in your region and in the world,” Infantino was quoted as saying in the reply letter which was made available to Bernama today.

Infantino revealed that His Majesty was involved as committee members in various tournaments under Fifa sanction since 1994.

Among the committees were the Organising Committee for the Fifa Olympic Football Tournaments from 1994 to 1998; the Committee on Fair Play and Social Responsibility from 1994 to 2002; the Strategic Committee from 1998 to 2002; and the Technical and Development Committee from 1999 to 2002; and from 2007 to 2012.

Sultan Abdullah was also involved in the Ethics Committee from 1999 to 2002; the Organising Committee for the Fifa Confederations Cup from 2002 to 2007; the Football Committee from 2012 to 2017; the Organising Committee for the Fifa World Cup; the Organising Committee for the Fifa U-20 World Cup and the Committee of Member Associations from 2015 to 2017.

“Through all these activities at the service of world football for more than 25 years, you have made a telling contribution to the development of football and to the promotion of our sport and its values around the world.

“There is no doubt that we will miss you, not only your experience, knowledge and expertise, but above all the person. We sincerely hope that our friendship and excellent relationship will continue in the future,” he added.

In this regard, Infantino also extended his sincerest congratulations to Sultan Abdullah after being proclaimed as Malaysia’s 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong. — Bernama