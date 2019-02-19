Nicol a superstar an understatement, says Maniam

File picture shows Nicol David displaying her medal during an award ceremony for the women's single squash match during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 23, 2014. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — “It will be a long time before anyone can come close to what she has achieved.”

That is what Squash Racquets Association of Malaysia (SRAM) director, Major (rtd) S.Maniam had to say on national squash queen Datuk Nicol David’s decision to retire from the sport in June.

Having knowing Nicol since she was a little girl, Maniam said he was totally moved by today’s announcement by Nicol as the eight-time world champion will be leaving behind a great legacy, especially for national squash scene.

The 65-year-old admitted that at the moment there are no squash players in the world who could match her 20 years of achievements.

“I was totally moved by it. What a journey and what an achievement.

“Whenever anyone asks me when we are going to produce the next Nicol David, I will say what Nicol has achieved throughout her career, no one is currently there to emulate. Not just from Malaysia but throughout the world,” he told Bernama.

After rocking the glass-court for more than two decades, the 35-year-old Penangite, who helmed the world ranking for record nine years, today decided to retire from the sport when the current 2018/19 Professional Squash Association (PSA) season ends in June.

Despite retiring as an athlete, Nicol, who had claimed three World Games gold medal, five Asian Games gold and two Commonwealth Games gold, pledged to contribute back to squash.

Maniam then recalled his fondest memory in watching Nicol growing up to become the world’s finest squash player.

“I have many great memories with her but what I can’t forget is the time she won her first world junior title and losing to her in five-set matches when she was just 14 years old,” he added.

In the meantime, he expressed his hope to see Nicol keep on involving in squash, saying that squash is Nicol’s first love.

“I say this with great pride and the privilege of having know her since young I wish her all the very best in the future. May the next chapter of her life be as exciting as the one before,” he said. — Bernama