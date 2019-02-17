Panthers’ first win a turning point

Penang’s Dhiyaulrahman Mohd Hasry (left) is tackled by PDRM FA’s Amir Saiful Badeli during their Premier League match at Stadium Bandaraya yesterday. — Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 17 — The first victory for the Penang squad at the 2019 Premier League against PDRM at City Stadium here tonight was a boost for the team in their next game.

The Panthers coach Ahmad Yusoff said the win would be a turning point for the squad when they meet Negeri Sembilan on Feb 24.

“I am grateful that the Penang squad managed to win tonight despite having to make a last minute change after Ndumba Makeche was injured during training,” he told reporters after the match tonight.

Penang beat PDRM 1-0 via striker Muhammad Afiq Azmi in the 29th minute.

Meanwhile, PDRM coach Mohd Fauzi Pilus said he was not satisfied with his men’s performance, especially the import Korean player, Chang Hoon Lee who failed to live up to expectation. — Bernama