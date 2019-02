Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde is seen before the La Liga match against Celta Vigo at the Camp Nou in Barcelona December 22, 2018. ― Reuters pic

MADRID, Feb 15 — FC Barcelona announced today it had extended the contract of its coach Ernesto Valverde for another season with the option of one more.

“In his first season, he won both the league title and the Copa del Rey and in 2018/19 he has already added the Spanish Super Cup to that list,” the club said in a statement. — AFP