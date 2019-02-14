Manchester United Q2 revenue rises, affirms year forecast

Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard celebrates scoring their fifth goal with team mates during their Premier League match against Cardiff City in Cardiff December 22, 2018. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Feb 14 — English Premier League football club Manchester United posted higher second-quarter revenue helped by a 38 per cent surge in broadcasting income and stuck to its financial targets for the year.

The club also said it had paid £19.6 million (RM102.3 million) as compensation to former manager Jose Mourinho and some members of his coaching staff after the Portuguese coach was sacked in December.

Revenue for the three months ended December 31 came in at £208.6 million, compared with £177.4 million a year earlier, the club said today.

The 20-time English champions said they continue to expect revenue of £615-630 million and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of £175-190 million pounds for 2018-19. — Reuters