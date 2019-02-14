Chelsea boss Sarri wants immediate reaction after City drubbing

Chelsea’s Eden Hazard reacts after Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero scores their fifth goal from the penalty spot to complete his hat-trick at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester February 10, 2019. — Picture by Action Images via Reuters

LONDON, Feb 14 — Chelsea must show an immediate reaction to their 6-0 Premier League drubbing at Manchester City, manager Mauriozio Sarri has said, adding that he held an hour-long discussion with the players to dissect the loss.

Chelsea’s capitulation at the Etihad Stadium was their worst defeat in Premier League history and the London club have dropped to sixth in the standings.

The pressure has since mounted on Sarri, who conducted a similar hour-long inquest in the dressing room after their 4-0 league defeat at Bournemouth.

“We talked all together for one hour the day after the match. I think that it’s better to work, better to react on the pitch,” Sarri told reporters ahead of today’s Europa League last 32 clash at Swedish side Malmo.

“The last game was not a problem of motivation. We were not able to react to the first difficulty during the match because... we started well. Then, after the first goal, we were not able to react.

“So the problem is different. But it’s always a mind problem, a mental problem. We need to solve them.”

Malmo, who do not start their Swedish league season until April, are playing their first game of the year but Sarri believes their defensive shape will cause Chelsea problems.

“They are compact, they are solid. They have usually a very good defensive phase, so it won’t be easy. But we want to win and react immediately.” — Reuters

Isner defeats Tomic to advance to New York Open quarters

NEW YORK, Feb 14 — John Isner made quick work of Australia’s Bernard Tomic to advance to the quarter-finals of the New York Open yesterday with a 7-6(7) 6-4 victory.

The big-serving American sent down 27 aces, won 85 per cent points on his first serve and did not face a single break point as he wrapped up the match in 74 minutes at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

“I definitely served very well,” Isner said after the match. “I was down a set point in the first set and I came up with three aces.

“I’m happy to be in the quarter-finals. Last year I lost my first match here, hopefully I continue to improve.”

Isner, who was knocked out in the first round of last month’s Australian Open, is the tournament’s top seed after South African Kevin Anderson withdrew with an elbow injury.

Both players held firm on serve in the first set to force a tiebreak, which the 33-year-old Isner held his nerve to win.

Tomic fought till the end, striking 13 aces and saving five of the six break points he faced, as well as six match points in the second set, before Isner eventually claimed his first victory of 2019.

In the quarter-finals, the American will face Australian seventh seed Jordan Thompson, who defeated Christopher Eubanks 4-6 6-1 6-4 earlier yesterday. — Reuters