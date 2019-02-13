Coach Irfan wants Terengganu to focus on JDT match this Friday

KUALA NERUS, Feb 13 ― Terengganu FC (TFC) coach Irfan Bakti Abu Salim wants his players to forget their 0-3 defeat to Pahang in the Super League match last Saturday and instead focus on their next clash with the Southern Tigers on Friday.

Irfan said, the two earlier matches were wake up call sirens demanding the players to display their best to avoid falling further behind.

“In the opener, we drew 1-1 with PKNS FC and in the second we lost 0-3 to Pahang.

“Our players have been reminded to be cautious and not to repeat the mistakes made in the first two games,” he said when met at a meeting between a sponsor, Kopi Super Jantan with TFC players at Gong Badak Stadium here yesterday.

Also present was GLE Centre Enterprise managing director, Zukifli Harun.

Describing JDT as a slick and strong side in terms of tactics, Irfan wants all his boys to put up their best performance especially in the defence as they had to pay dearly for their moments of lapses in the Pahang match.

“Even though JDT are a strong team, we have beaten them before and all teams have their respective chances.

“So do not give up, just stay focus to chalk up our first win on our own turf on Friday,” he said. ― Bernama