Bundesliga posts record revenue of €4.42b for 2017/18

BERLIN, Feb 13 — Business is booming in the Bundesliga with the German Football League (DFL) announcing today total revenue of €4.42 billion (RM20.3 billion) for last season, generating a record number of jobs.

The bumper figure for the 2017-18 season is the 14th year in succession that the Bundesliga and second Bundesliga, Germany’s top two leagues, increased their cumulative revenue.

The figure has had a knock-on impact in creating jobs with a record high of 55,142 people now employed by clubs and their subsidiaries.

Christian Seifert, the chief operating officer of the DFL, said the main growth driver was revenue from the national media contracts put in place for 2017-18.

“German professional football has continued its positive development,” said Seifert.

“This is driven in particular by revenue from the current national media contracts, which are reflected in the balance sheets for the first time.”

Siefert said the DFL was looking to expand further, adding: “Digitalisation and globalisation will open up new opportunities for German professional football in the coming years.

“In order to create the optimal environment for the clubs and existing and potential partners alike, the DFL is working consistently to enhance the conditions.

“This includes expanding its innovation leadership in the area of new technologies as well as its presence on international markets.”

The DFL’s 2019 economic report shows that 17 of the 18 Bundesliga clubs generated revenue in excess of €100 million in 2017-18.

The 2019 Deloitte Football Money League, published last month, put defending Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich fourth in the list of Europe’s richest clubs behind Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United, with profit of €629.2 million for 2017/18.

Current Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund are ranked 12th with revenue of €317.2 million last season. — AFP