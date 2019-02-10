Kelantan to hire local stars

KOTA BARU, Feb 10 — At least two star players in the national football arena are expected to strengthen the Kelantan team in the Malaysian League (M-League) competition, specifically Premier League, this season.

Kelantan’s The Red Warriors (TRW) Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Fazli Mohammad said: “We are in the midst of a final discussion towards the signing of contracts by the players to meet the needs of the team in several positions.

“The players concerned will join the team before the player registration is closed on February 20,” he told reporters here today.

Asked on the big names who would be joining the team, he said the identities of the players could not be divulged to avoid numerous issues cropping up.

Prior to this, the media reported that former national player Safee Sali was among the local stars who aspired to join the Kelantan team. — Bernama