Leicester's Albrighton set to miss rest of season with hamstring injury

LEICESTER, Feb 9 ― Leicester City winger Marc Albrighton is likely to spend the rest of the season on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, manager Claude Puel said yesterday.

Albrighton is due to have a “reparative surgery” after picking up the injury in training ahead of last weekend's 1-0 Premier League defeat by Manchester United at the King Power Stadium.

“It's serious, yes, a serious injury. I think he will not be available perhaps until the end of the season,” Puel told reporters.

“Marc gave us spirit, hard work on the pitch for the team and of course now we will have to find other balance for the team.

“It will be a bad thing for him, for us, but it will be a chance for other players to show their quality.”

Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans, on loan from AS Monaco, is fit and ready to make his Leicester debut in Sunday's league trip to Tottenham Hotspur as the Foxes look for their first win since January 1.

“I've not decided my team yet. He has worked hard in the training sessions,” Puel added.

“We will see if he can bring his qualities in this game.” ― Reuters