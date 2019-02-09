JDT climb to top of Super League table

JDT’s Syafiq Ahmad celebrates after scoring a goal against Kuala Lumpur at the Stadium Tan Sri Hassan Yunos in Larkin February 8, 2019. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 ― Super League defending champion, Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) seized back the top position in the league from Pahang after defeating Kuala Lumpur 4-1 at the Stadium Tan Sri Hassan Yunos, Larkin, last night.

The win saw the Southern Tiger squad collecting six points from two matches.

The position is expected to change if Pahang were to beat Terengganu FC at the Stadium Darul Makmur, Kuantan, tomorrow.

In the match at Larkin, JDT scored through a penalty kick taken by Argentinian import, Gonzalo Cabrera at the end of the first half, Muhammad Syafiq Ahmad (51st minute), Brazilian import, Diogo Luis Santo (58th) and Azrif Nasrulhaq Badrul Hisham in the 88th.

Kuala Lumpur scored a consolation goal through Dutch import, Sylvano Dominique Comvalius in the 77th minute.

Meanwhile, 2018 Malaysia Cup champion, Perak failed to capitalise on home ground advantage when they drew with Kedah 1-1 at the Perak Stadium.

Brendan Gan placed Perak ahead with a volley taken from outside the penalty box in the 17th minute before Brazilian import, Renan da Silva Alves equalised for Kedah, three minutes later.

In the Premier League match, Terengganu FC II (TFC II) recorded their second win consecutively after beating newcomer, Selangor United 1-0 through a penalty kick taken by Akanni Sunday Wasiu in the 65th minute at the Stadium Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah, Kuala Terengganu.

Perlis meanwhile recorded their first win in style when they beat UiTM FC 3-0 at the Stadium UiTM, Shah Alam.

The three goals for the Northern Lion squad were scored by Mohd Khyril Muhymeen Zambri in the 31st and 36th minutes and Kevin Osei in the 72nd minute.

Kelantan meanwhile failed to capitalise on home ground advantage after being tied in a 3-3 draw against Sabah at the Stadium Sultan Muhammad Ke-IV, Kota Baru.

The three goals for the home team were scored by Brazilian import, Flavio Beck Junior as early as in the sixth minute through a penalty kick, Nik Akif Syahiran Nik Mat (51st) and Muhammad Danial Haqim Draman in the 88th minute.

The three Sabah goals came from Serbian import, Luka Milunovic in the 12th minute and two goals from Maxsius Musa in the 78th and 86th minutes.

Earlier, Kelantan had to play with 10 men towards the end of the game after Muhammad Danial Haqim was flashed the red card after collecting the second yellow card. ― Bernama