All 30 players are with us, says Perlis FA president

Perlis Football Association president Datuk Ahmd Amizl Shaifit Ahmad Rafie said at the moment the team was in harmony and all the issues of salary arrears to the players would be resolved as soon as possible. — AFP pic

SHAH ALAM, Feb 9 ― The Perlis Football Association (PFA) president Datuk Ahmd Amizl Shaifit Ahmad Rafie dismissed allegations that all their 30 players would be leaving for other teams, stressing that all the players were united under the North Lion squad.

He said at the moment the team was in harmony and all the issues of salary arrears to the players would be resolved as soon as possible.

“To date, none of the players has expressed a desire to leave and the situation is very harmonious in the team.

“The 30 players are united with the team and we want to do our best for the Perlis squad,” he told reporters after the 2019 Premier League match between UiTM FC and Perlis at the UiTM Stadium here last night.

He was commenting on a media report that the Perlis team was in a state of uncertainty as their financial status became more acute to the point it had failed to resolve the salary arrears of its players.

Asked if the Perlis team would lodge a complaint with the Malaysian Football League (MFL) following viral pictures purportedly on attempts to lure the players, Ahmad Amizal said PFA had confidence in the players.

He also called on the media to stop speculating about the crisis faced by the Perlis team which could worsen the situation, and instead, provide space for them to resolve the issue.

On the performance of the Perlis squad which beat the host 3-0, Ahmad Amizal said he was satisfied with his team's first win despite not putting any pressure on them following the issues they were facing.

The goals were scored by sensational winger Mohd Khyril Muhymeen Zambri in the 31st and 37th minutes and import player Kevin Osei slotted in the third goal at the end of the second half.

Earlier, in a press conference after the match, Mohd Khyril, admitted that they were under pressure due to the salary arrears, but believed in the PFA management’s ability to solve the problem.

“I hope the management can find sponsors for the team in order to retain the existing players in the Premier League,” he said. ― Bernama