Tottenham in title race but Liverpool still favourites, says Pochettino

LONDON, Feb 8 — Tottenham Hotspur are still in the Premier League title race but Liverpool are clear favourites to be crowned champions, Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino said today.

Manchester City, level with Liverpool on 62 points, are top of the standings on goal difference, but the Merseyside club have a game in hand while Tottenham are five points behind in third.

Liverpool lost their lead in the standings after two consecutive draws but Pochettino said they were doing a great job despite losing players to injury.

“The Premier League is so difficult and still they are at the top of the table and are clear favourites to win the Premier League,” Pochettino told reporters ahead of Sunday’s league clash against Leicester City at Wembley.

“The period is going to be tough for everyone, for the teams that want to win the trophy at the end, but no doubt that for sure Liverpool is going to be there until the end, and hope that we (will be) too.

“For us it’s going to be to win the three points (on) Sunday to be involved until the end. That is our objective... to be a realistic contender and have the possibility in the last five games to be there, to try to be contenders.”

Pochettino said Spurs striker Harry Kane, who injured his ankle last month, was making progress but would not return in time for Sunday’s game or the Champions League last-16 first leg against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

“He’s nearly ready to play, but we need to be realistic too. I think he’s so close to come back again, not for Sunday and not for Wednesday, but we’ll see after,” Pochettino said. — Reuters