Hafizh wraps up first pre-season test with improvements

Red Bull KTM Tech 3 rider, Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah, takes a corner on the third day of the 2019 MotoGP pre-season testing at Sepang International Circuit February 8, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SEPANG, Feb 8 — After struggling with his new machine in the first two days of the MotoGP pre-season test, Malaysia’s sole MotoGP class rider, Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah finally felt a little relieved with his time on the final day.

He admitted that he had to change his riding strategy after failing to adapt to KTM’s machinery on the first day of the pre-test session at Sepang International Circuit on Wednesday.

“We improved a lot compared to yesterday and were better in turning and on the brakes. The lap time is significantly faster than before, but still a bit far from the top (top runner). During this last day, I felt really good with the bike, but my physical condition was not ideal.

“After a full day of riding, the muscles in my arms were too hard and I was lacking some power. To be honest, I am a bit disappointed about myself for this,” said the 24-year-old when met by reporters after completing his session at the Sepang Circuit today.

“The bike was truly great today but I couldn’t make full use of it. Anyway, I’ll try to do my best during the Qatar test before the start of the season, we are on a positive way and for sure we can be better,” added the Red Bull KTM Tech 3 rider.

The local hero tried different tyres and spent some time working with various settings today.

He completed a total of 123 laps during the three-day session and in today’s final session at Sepang International Circuit, Hafizh Syahrin clocked his best timing of two minutes and 0.766 seconds to lie at 21st place.

On the opening day, the Red Bull KTM Tech 3 team rider was seen struggling to get the best rhythm while riding his KTM’s RC 16 when he was at the bottom of the time sheet with 2:01.853s. — Bernama