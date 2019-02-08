Chief minister: Melaka United expected to settle unpaid wages within two months

Adly said that to ensure Melaka United players this season would not face a similar problem, the team management had set aside a specified budget for players’ salaries. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

MELAKA, Feb 8 — The Melaka Football Association (MFA) have given an assurance they will settle all unpaid wages, especially to their former players, within the next two months.

“Actually, the issue of unpaid wages happened before we took over, yet we have managed to settle a big portion of it,” said MFA president Adly Zahari, who is also the Melaka chief minister.

“This often happens at every football club, and we admit that there are several people in Melaka United, including former players, who have not been paid their salaries too,” he told reporters after the state government monthly assembly here today.

He said this when asked to comment on allegations by former Melaka United player, Azmi Muslim that they had not been paid their monthly arrears.

Yesterday, the 32-year-old Azmi, who now plays for Perlis, had tweeted asking the Professional Football Players Association of Malaysia (PFAM) about Melaka United’s decision to resolve the arrears owed to their former players.

Adly said the full settlement of the unpaid wages was taking a long time as it involved a substantial amount.

He also said that in a bid to ensure Melaka United players this season would not face a similar problem, the team management had set aside a specified budget for players’ salaries, which had been reduced by almost 38 percent compared to the previous allocation.

“We hope we won’t have the problem of unpaid wages anymore after this,” he said. — Bernama