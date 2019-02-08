Body from plane wreckage identified as footballer Sala, UK police say

Sala had been en route from Nantes on January 21 to make his debut for Premier League team Cardiff City when the small aircraft he was travelling in disappeared over the English Channel. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Feb 8 ― The body of Argentina-born professional football player Emiliano Sala has been formally identified after it was brought to Portland Port yesterday, UK police said in a statement.

Sala, 28, had been en route from Nantes in western France on January 21 to make his debut for Premier League team Cardiff City when the small aircraft he was travelling in disappeared over the English Channel. The single-engined Piper Malibu aircraft had crashed into the sea.

The wreckage of the plane was found on Sunday following a privately-funded underwater search.

A body was recovered on Wednesday from the wreckage of the plane carrying Sala and pilot David Ibbotson, the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said.

Sala had agreed to join Welsh club Cardiff for a club-record fee of £15 million (RM79 million) from French Ligue 1 club Nantes.

The families of Sala and Ibbotson have been informed about the latest developments and the investigation into the circumstances of the death continues, police said yesterday. ― Reuters