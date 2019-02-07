Vinales tops timesheet on second day of Sepang MotoGP test

Yamaha Factory Racing’s Spanish rider Maverick Vinales takes a corner during the second day of the 2019 MotoGP pre-season testing at Sepang International Circuit February 7, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SEPANG, Feb 7 — Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP rider Maverick Vinales powered himself in just a few minutes before the second day session of the 2019 MotoGP pre-season winter test concluded at Sepang International Circuit to set the fastest lap time, here today.

The Spaniard clocked his best time of one minute and 58.897 seconds, in his second last lap of 63 laps done in today’s session.

With the time, he managed to pip compatriot Alex Rins of Team Suzuki Ecstar who seemed to be in the lead in the time sheet after clocking his fastest lap time of 1:59.424s, but turned out be short 0.527s.

Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Spanish rider Alex Rins takes a corner during the second day of the 2019 MotoGP pre-season testing at Sepang International Circuit February 7, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

Australia’s Jack Miller of Alma Pramac Racing was third best with a time of 1:59.517 seconds.

Vinales’ teammate, seven-time premier class world champion Valentino Rossi of Italy was 0.728s behind him to clock the sixth best timing in today’s session.

Meanwhile, Malaysian-owned MotoGP team Petronas Yamaha SRT riders had a strong outing today when their riders Frenchman Fabio Quartararo, who is making his debut in the premier class this season, and Italy’s Franco Morbidelli settled in 14th and 15th place with their best times of 2:00.108s and 2:00.151s respectively.

Malaysia’s sole MotoGP rider, Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah of Red Bull KTM Tech 3 clocked 2:01.859s. — Bernama