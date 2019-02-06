Oxlade-Chamberlain named in Liverpool's Champions League squad

Liverpool’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after sustaining an injury as Dejan Lovren, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold look on during the match against AS Roma at Anfield in Liverpool April 24, 2018. — Reuters pic

LIVERPOOL, Feb 6 ― Midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been included in Liverpool's squad for the knockout stages of the Champions League as he looks to make a comeback after being sidelined by a knee injury for over nine months.

The 25-year-old underwent surgery after he ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in the semi-final against AS Roma last season, and the England international missed the World Cup in Russia as a result.

Although there were fears that he would miss the entire 2018-19 campaign, Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp confirmed in December that he was ahead of schedule in his recovery and would play a role in the second half of the season.

Liverpool, who were runners-up last year, face Bayern Munich in the last-16 with the first leg to be played at Anfield on February 19. ― Reuters