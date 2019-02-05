Warriors, Durant keep cool as others look to future

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) reacts after a Warriors basket against the Sacramento Kings in the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center, January 5, 2019. ― Picture by Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

OAKLAND (California), Feb 5 ― With all the hubbub surrounding Kevin Durant possibly getting ready to move on via free agency, Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers and head coach Steve Kerr don't seem to be too concerned.

In fact, Myers thinks his All-Star forward will be back along with the foundation that has helped turn Golden State into an NBA dynasty that is favored to win the championship for the fourth time in five years.

“I feel like all our players are happy and want to stay with us and continue with us,” Myers said Monday after practice when asked about Durant's future. “That's how I feel. But again, I've only worked in the NBA as an agent and in this capacity.

“I feel like we've got a great environment. I get it that people want to know the answers to these questions, but what I would re-convey is it's hard to win a basketball game in the NBA. It's hard to win a playoff game. It's hard to win a championship. That has to be our focus, and I think that is our focus.”

So don't expect the Warriors -- with other stars such as Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and DeMarcus Cousins -- to be in the mix before the trade deadline on Thursday.

“I don't sense we're in a position this year where anybody is worried. Nor should they,” Kerr said. “I think the sense of it here is that's everybody else's problem.”

Durant has said he wants to be “transparent” about his next move this summer, but recently has tried to take the conversation elsewhere. Whether he stays or goes might be out of the Warriors' hands.

“I don't think you can honestly answer anything,” Myers said. “That goes for players, too, until the season is over.”

Using the loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2016 NBA Finals as an example, the season in which the Warriors set a league record with 73 regular-season wins, Myers added, “You can ask anybody in the organisation and say, 'What kind of season are you having?' They'll say, 'Ask me when the season is over.' I don't know. It's hard to say.”

All the recent chatter about Durant's future won't negatively affect the Warriors, according to Myers.

“I don't necessarily feel that in the locker room personally,” Myers said. “I don't feel like it's become part of our fabric. I think maybe that comes from being a team that's been scrutinized for the last three or four years, that's used to a lot of coverage, which they've earned and deserve.

“You've got players that have been in a spotlight position, and Steve, who's got great experience as a player, playing with some high-level guys, coaching our team. He really is kind of the steward of that ship as far as keeping our locker room intact and in a good place, but it's not easy. It's a hard thing to do. But I don't sense any of that creeping in from my perspective.”

While Durant hasn't made any public statements in recent days about his pending free agency, Myers reiterated that all is calm as far as the Warriors are concerned. Even if there's still talk long after the dust settled from an earlier dustup between Durant and Green.

“Just decent people going through issues in life,” Myers said. “They're really good, high-character people. And that allows you to persevere in situations like we all face in any work environment or life when things get difficult. And who rises above it and how you navigate those things. I attribute it to Steve and his leadership and our players. They've been through a lot together, a lot of these guys.” ― Reuters