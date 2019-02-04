‘We deserve to win Petronas SIC-MAM award as a team’, says Nabil Jeffri

Nabil Jeffri, Jazeman Jaafar and Weiron Tan have been nominated individually for the Petronas International Driver of the Year award. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — All for one, one for all. That is how former World Endurance Championships (WEC) drivers Nabil Jeffri, Jazeman Jaafar and Weiron Tan believe they should be judged at the 2018 Petronas Sepang International Circuit (SIC)-Motorsports Association of Malaysia (MAM) Award on Feb 12.

The trio has been pitted against one another after being nominated individually for the Petronas International Driver of the Year award.

They made history for Malaysia last October when they won the Fuji Six-Hour Race as a team and, as such, Nabil hopes they will be declared joint winners.

“This is the first time I have been nominated in the category but I feel we should all win it after our historic win as a team last year. Never has an all-Malaysian team competed at the world level and won.

“So I think it’s only right that we should win as a team and not individually because we won the WEC together,” Nabil, winner of the 2017 Youth and Sports Ministry Motorsports Development Award, told a press conference today.

Nabil and Jazeman have also been nominated for the Malaysia Motorsports People’s Choice award.

The trio of Nabil, Jazeman and Weiron, driving in the WEC series under SIC’s Driver Development Programme, also finished second at the Silverstone Circuit last August and fourth in Le Mans, Shanghai and Spa-Francorchamps.

The third edition of the Petronas SIC-MAM Awards ceremony will have 14 categories, including the introduction of the Most Inspiring Female Motorsports Athlete and SIC Best e-Motorsports Athlete.

SIC chief executive officer Datuk Razlan Razali said the awards were specially created to give recognition to athletes involved in the world of motorsports.

“For me, it’s difficult to choose the candidates every year. There are too many qualified individuals, making it difficult for the selection panel to decide. We have had more than 20 nominees for each category,” he said.

Meanwhile, national MotoGP ace Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah has been nominated for the Petronas International Rider of the Year award together with Azlan Shah Kamaruzaman (ARRC), Habibullah Mohd Salleh (FIM Asia Supermoto) Danial Syahmi Shahril (ATC) and Muhammad Helmi Azman (ARRC). — Bernama