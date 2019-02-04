Tottenham’s Kane to step up recovery from ankle injury next week

Tottenham's Harry Kane celebrates after the match against Cardiff City, January 1, 2019. ― Reuters pic

ATLANTA, Feb 4 — Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane plans to step up his recovery from an ankle injury next week but will not push too hard to return earlier than expected, the 25-year-old said.

Kane is likely to be out until March after damaging left ankle ligaments against Manchester United at Wembley on Jan 13, but has gone to the United States to recover.

“I went away and had some warm weather training,” Kane, who was in Atlanta to watch the Super Bowl, told Sky Sports. “We’re stepping it up and we’ll see next week how it goes.

“We’ll get the footballs out next week and see how it reacts. It’s going well so far but we’ve got to take our time with it and do it right.”

“I never put a time on any of my injuries. Like I said, the ankle feels good at the moment so as long as the swelling stays away and it keeps progressing, that would be great.” — Reuters