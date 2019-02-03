MAF chief having second thoughts about defending presidency

Malaysia Athletics Federation president Datuk Karim Ibrahim speaks during a press conference at Wisma OCM, April 21, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — Malaysian Athletics Federation (MAF) president, Datuk Karim Ibrahim is having second thoughts on defending his presidency due to adverse publicity about him in the media.

Karim, who was elected as MAF president in 2014, said it was too early to decide now if he will defend the top post during the (MAF) elections in June.

“Depends on my family because they are tired of reading “putar belit” (twisted) articles in the media. But it is too early, when we come to the river then only we look for the bridge,” he told Bernama.

“I am a volunteer in MAF, no one pays my salary including our Government. Wait till the June elections, let the (MAF top leadership) council decide, whether they still want me to continue or otherwise,” he added.

Karim was asked to comment on calls from certain quarters asking him to resign from MAF, after the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) removed him from their Ruling Council in May, last year.

Karim later appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the decision of the IAAF Vetting Pane but the international judiciary body has confirmed to Bernama that the final decision was made on Dec 17, whereby his appeal was dismissed.

Nevertheless, media reports linked his removal with a documentary made by German public broadcaster, ARD in March 2016, accusing Karim of covering up doping practices in Malaysia.

The MAF, then known as the Malaysian Athletics Union, had banned Karim for six years in 2012 for allegedly assisting six national athletes, who refused to undergo doping tests by the National Sports Institute (NSI) in 2011.

Karim, however, brought the case to the High Court here and managed to get the ban annulled, before he was elected MAF president at the end of 2014.

“Note that IAAF did not find me guilty for anything, they removed me because of administrative matters. This is what IAAF told the CAS when I asked them on what grounds they found me guilty.

“And IAAF’s stand is very clear on the matter. I am still having a good relationship with IAAF,” he said. — Bernama