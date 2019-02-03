JDT sink Perak to lift Charity Shield for fourth time

JDT's Syafiq Ahmad in action with Perak's Zachary Michael Anderson (right) at the the Tan Sri Hassan Yunos Stadium in Larkin. — Foto Bernama

JOHOR BARU, Feb 3 — The Bos Gaurus squad failed to end their 13-year wait to lift the Sultan Ahmad Shah (Sumbangsih) Cup after losing 0-1 to Johor Darul Ta'zim at the Tan Sri Hassan Yunos Stadium in Larkin last night.

In the opening of the 2019 Super League, the Southern Tigers squad, last season’s Super League champion, kept attacking and did not give their opponents a chance to fight back.

However the team under Mehmet Durakovic did not give up and tried to put a fight until they were finally defeated in the 40th minute when Gonzalo Gabriel Cabrera scored a goal after a brilliant pass from Aaron Niquez Esclapez.

The score remained 1-0 at half time.

In the second half of the match the Perak team in an attempt to score an equaliser launched several attacks but the moves were prevented by the JDT squad.

Until the final whistle the score remained 1-0.

This is the fourth time that the JDT has won the trophy. They last lifted the trophy in 2018 after beating Kedah 2-1.

Perak last won the Sumbangsih Cup in 2006 after defeating Selangor 4-2 at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium. — Bernama