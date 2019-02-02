PSG’s Verratti set to train next week ahead of United clash

Paris Saint-Germain’s Italian midfielder Marco Verratti (left) falls next to Guingamp’s French defender Christophe Kerbrat (right) at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris January 9, 2019. — AFP pic

PARIS, Feb 2 — Paris St Germain’s injured midfielder Marco Verratti may start training next week, raising hopes he could play in the Champions League last-16 first leg at Manchester United.

“He could get back to first team training next week, coach Thomas Tuchel told reporters today on the eve of a Ligue 1 clash at Olympique Lyonnais.

Italy international Verratti twisted his ankle in a 9-0 demolition of En Avant Guingamp a couple of weeks ago.

PSG, who lead Ligue 1 by 10 points with three games in hand, travel to Old Trafford on February 12 without the injured Neymar. — Reuters