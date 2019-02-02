Kane is recovering well, says Pochettino

Tottenham's Harry Kane reacts at the Wembley Stadium in London January 13, 2019. — Picture by Action Images via Reuters

LONDON, Feb 2 ― Injured Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is recovering well and aiming to be back in action as soon as possible, manager Mauricio Pochettino said yesterday.

Spurs, who host Newcastle United at Wembley today, are third in the Premier League and seven points behind leaders Liverpool with 14 games remaining.

Kane, the North London club's top scorer with 14 league goals this season, is expected to be out until March after damaging left ankle ligaments against Manchester United at Wembley on January 13.

The player recently posted a video on Twitter showing himself in light training, raising hopes he might be back sooner.

“I cannot tell you if he is ahead of the schedule or not. We assess him day by day,” Pochettino told reporters.

“He is showing on social media that he looks very strong and very fit and very well, running and doing some exercises. He is very strong and is a guy that puts in 200 percent to try and be back as soon as possible.

“We'll see. We need to assess day by day, week by week, but we are happy in the way that he is recovering.”

Pochettino said England midfielder Dele Alli, who is also expected to be out until March with a hamstring injury, was also doing well. ― Reuters