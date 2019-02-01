LeBron excels in return from 17-game absence

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shoots over Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) in the first half at Staples Center. ― Picture by Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

LOS ANGELES, Feb 1 ― Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James returned to the court yesterday night after missing 17 games due to a groin injury, and he led his team to a 123-120 overtime win against the Los Angeles Clippers.

James scored 24 points, matched his season high with 14 rebounds and handed out nine assists while playing 40 minutes.

“I'm about 80 (per cent) right now,” James told Spectrum SportsNet following the game. “But I was good enough to, and feel confident to, be able to just keep pushing throughout the game.

“The first quarter for me was kind of a fill-out. I haven't been out there since December 25. Second quarter, I kind of ramped it up a little bit more, and then for the rest of the game. It's going to take me a little while to get my rhythm back.”

The Lakers went 6-11 without James, a four-time NBA Most Valuable Player who entered the night averaging 27.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists in 34 games in his first season with the team.

While James was to be closely watched for signs effects of the injury, Lakers coach Luke Walton said James would not have any minutes restrictions. James was in the starting lineup and he played 16 minutes in the first half, compiling five points, five rebounds and four assists.

James, who was hurt in the Lakers' win over Golden State on Christmas, was initially listed Wednesday as out for the Thursday night game but was upgraded to doubtful yesterday morning.

Clippers coach Doc Rivers called James' return “the worst-kept secret of maybe ever. Maybe I'm not just a trusting soul. I just thought it was too obvious when yesterday out of nowhere he's out. Usually you don't hear it that early. I told our coaches then, he's in.”

With the win, the Lakers pulled within one game of the Clippers for the eighth and final Western Conference playoff spot. ― Reuters