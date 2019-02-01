Fulham sign winger Markovic from Liverpool

Liverpool's Lazar Markovic (left) in action at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte July 22, 2018. — AFP pic

LONDON, Feb 1 — Fulham have signed Serbian winger Lazar Markovic on a free transfer from Liverpool for the remainder of the season, the London club confirmed today.

Fulham said Markovic, who has played 34 times for Liverpool but not once this season, was signed after being recommended by compatriot Aleksandar Mitrovic, and club owner Tony Khan said the 24-year-old would strengthen their attack.

“Lazar Markovic is a gifted young player. We’re pleased to welcome him from Liverpool for the remainder of the season. He has the support of our manager,” Khan said.

Fulham’s next game is a trip to Crystal Palace for a Premier League clash tomorrow. — Reuters