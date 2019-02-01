Malay Mail

Crystal Palace seal late Batshuayi loan deal

Published 11 minutes ago on 01 February 2019

Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi celebrates scoring their second goal against Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge in London January 28, 2018. — Reuters pic
LONDON, Feb 1 — Crystal Palace have signed Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi on loan until the end of the season, the Premier League clubs have confirmed.

Palace completed the deal for the 25-year-old Belgium striker minutes before the transfer window closed yesterday.

Batshuayi, who arrived at Chelsea from Olympique de Marseille in 2016, made 20 appearances in the London club’s 2016-17 Premier League title-winning campaign.

He netted one goal in 15 La Liga appearances during a loan spell at Valencia in the first half of this season. — Reuters

