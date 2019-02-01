Crystal Palace seal late Batshuayi loan deal

Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi celebrates scoring their second goal against Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge in London January 28, 2018. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Feb 1 — Crystal Palace have signed Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi on loan until the end of the season, the Premier League clubs have confirmed.

Palace completed the deal for the 25-year-old Belgium striker minutes before the transfer window closed yesterday.

Batshuayi, who arrived at Chelsea from Olympique de Marseille in 2016, made 20 appearances in the London club’s 2016-17 Premier League title-winning campaign.

He netted one goal in 15 La Liga appearances during a loan spell at Valencia in the first half of this season. — Reuters