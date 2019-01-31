Women's match in Spain watched by European record number of fans

Bilbao's San Mames Stadium where a European record was set for the number of fans watching a women's football match on January 30, 2019. — YouTube image

BILBAO, Jan 31 — A European record for the number of fans watching a women's football match was broken in Spain yesterday as 48,121 people turned out to see Athletic Bilbao play Atletico Madrid.

The historic attendance at Bilbao's San Mames Stadium for the quarter-final of the Copa de la Reina comes six months before the start of this year's women's World Cup in France.

“Congratulations to all the fans who came to San Mames, we broke the European record for a women's match,” Bilbao posted on Twitter yesterday.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) described women's football as “unstoppable,” adding: “The rise of women's football has arrived and the RFEF's commitment to strengthening it has reached a new level.”

The governing body also pointed to a record crowd of 9,182 attending the friendly fixture between the Spanish women's team and the United States in Alicante earlier this month.

Spain have qualified for this summer's Women's World Cup, which starts on June 7, and have been drawn in Group B with Germany, China and South Africa. — AFP