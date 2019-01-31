Barcelona demolish Sevilla with spectacular 6-1 Cup comeback

Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their sixth goal with Luis Suarez in the Copa del Rey quarterfinal second leg with Sevilla at Camp Nou, Barcelona January 30, 2019. — Reuters pic

BARCELONA, Jan 31 — Philippe Coutinho struck twice as Barcelona mounted a comeback to thrash Sevilla 6-1 and sweep into the Copa del Rey semi-finals 6-3 on aggregate yesterday.

After a 2-0 defeat in Seville last week in which they rested key players, the Catalans broke the deadlock in the 13th minute when Coutinho slotted home from the penalty spot following Quincy Promes's foul on Lionel Messi.

Messi handed Coutinho the ball and the Brazilian playmaker converted the spot kick, ending a run of poor form.

Sevilla nearly equalised but Jasper Cillessen produced a brilliant save from Andre Silva's backheel, before the Dutch goalkeeper palmed away Ever Banega's penalty.

Gerard Pique fouled Roque Mesa and after a long delay while the incident was checked by VAR, Argentina midfielder Banega fired to the goalkeeper's left, but Cillessen flew across to keep the ball out.

Barcelona pulled the game level on aggregate in the 32nd minute when Ivan Rakitic nudged the ball past Juan Soriano with the faintest of touches after a sensational pass from Arthur.

Two goals in a two-minute spell after the break helped Barcelona race ahead, with Coutinho heading in from Luis Suarez's cross and Sergi Roberto tucking home a ball from Messi.

Guilherme Arana pulled a goal back for Sevilla with a powerful drive after the otherwise impressive Cillessen gave the ball away, but Pablo Machin's side were finally sunk when Suarez struck on the break and Messi added a late sixth.

Earlier Real Betis, whose Benito Villamarin stadium will host the final in May, beat Espanyol 3-1 at home after extra-time to progress 4-1 on aggregate.

Leo Baptistao headed Espanyol in front after 33 minutes but Giovani Lo Celso equalised in the 76th minute before Marc Roca was dismissed for the visitors.

Betis capitalised on their numerical advantage in extra-time, with Sergio Leon and Aissa Mandi's strikes earning them a semi-final spot.

Copa del Rey quarterfinals, second leg results yesterday

Real Betis 3 (Lo Celso 76, Limones 95, Mandi 100) Espanyol 1 (Carrilho Baptistao 33)

Real Betis win 4-2 on aggregate

Barcelona 6 (Coutinho 13-pen, 53, Rakitic 31, Roberto 54, Suarez 89, Messi 90+2) Sevilla 1 (Arana 67)

Barcelona win 6-3 on aggregate

Playing today

Girona v Real Madrid (2030 GMT) (2-4 agg)

Played Tuesday

Valencia 3 (Rodrigo 61, 90+2, 90+3) Getafe 1 (Molina 1)

Valencia win 3-2 on aggregate — Reuters