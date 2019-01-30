Richarlison gives 10-man Everton win at Huddersfield

Everton’s Richarlison applauds the fans at the end of the match against Southampton at Goodison Park in Liverpool August 18, 2018. — Picture by Action Images via Reuters

HUDDERSFIELD, Jan 30 — An early goal by Richarlison gave 10-man Everton a 1-0 win at bottom team Huddersfield Town after the visitors had substitute Lucas Digne sent off in a dour Premier League clash yesterday.

Everton moved up to eighth on 33 points from 24 games while Huddersfield stay rooted to the foot of the table with 11 points after losing for the 10th time in their last 11 league games.

It was also a sour debut for Huddersfield’s new manager Jan Siewert, who took over from German compatriot David Wagner last week after catching the Yorkshire club’s eye as Borussia Dortmund’s reserve team coach.

Everton manager Marco Silva was pleased with the outcome which lifted the Toffees into the top half of the table.

“Three points away from home and a clean sheet was important to boost our confidence,” he told the BBC.

“The main thing was to win, to do everything to get the three points and give a big answer to ourselves and our fans.”

Siewert was still confident Huddersfield could launch a fightback to stay in the top flight.

“The most important thing is we create chances and the goals will come,” he said. “The lads got my ideas and we had chances.

“We shouldn’t find excuses. We need to focus. It’s a process which has started. I saw many things I implemented in training. We had several very positive moments and we need to focus on them.”

With chances few and far between, the contest was settled in the third minute when Richarlison scrambled the ball home past Jonas Lossl from close range after the Huddersfield goalkeeper blocked the Brazilian’s first attempt.

Following Digne’s 66th-minute dismissal for a professional foul on Adama Diakhaby, Aaron Mooy went close to equalising but Everton keeper Jordan Pickford produced a superb save to keep out the Australian forward’s free kick.

Pickford came to Everton’s rescue again in the 79th minute when he clawed out an Elias Kachunga header as the visitors were forced to hang on in the closing stages.

Silva praised Pickford and the rest of his Everton team for solid defending after Digne was dismissed.

“One free-kick, one header, but they didn’t create anything more. He (Pickford) did well in those two moments. They didn’t create a big number of chances even when we had 10 men.” — Reuters