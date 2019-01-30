Pellegrini left sweating over Arnautovic injury

West Ham’s Marko Arnautovic applauds the fans after the match against Brighton & Hove Albion at The American Express Community Stadium in Brighton October 5, 2018. — Picture by Action Images via Reuters

LONDON, Jan 30 — West Ham United forward Marko Arnautovic’s foot injury has left manager Manuel Pellegrini sweating ahead of Monday’s Premier League clash against table-toppers Liverpool.

Arnautovic limped off midway through the second half following a tackle from Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves in a 3-0 Premier League defeat yesterday.

The 29-year-old Austrian, who signed a contract extension on Saturday after interest from Chinese clubs, was pictured leaving the Molineux Stadium on crutches.

“It will not be an easy injury. I hope he hasn’t any problems but we must review him with an examination,” Pellegrini told reporters.

“It was a hard kick in his foot. I’m disappointed about that and disappointed because we have just 15 fit players.

“We don’t have any creative midfielders in this moment so it’s difficult playing so many games with the same 15 players.”

Pellegrini is currently without Fabian Balbuena, Winston Reid, Manuel Lanzini, Andriy Yarmolenko, Jack Wilshere, Samir Nasri, Aaron Cresswell and Lucas Perez through injuries. — Reuters