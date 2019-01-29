Rams ace taunts Brady over age ahead of Super Bowl

Brady will overtake Peyton Manning as the oldest quarterback to win a Super Bowl on Sunday if he guides the Patriots to victory over the Rams in Atlanta. ― Picture by Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

ATLANTA, Jan 29 ― Los Angeles Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman has risked the wrath of Tom Brady after claiming age had finally caught up with the New England Patriots quarterback.

Brady, 41, will overtake Peyton Manning as the oldest quarterback to win a Super Bowl on Sunday if he guides the Patriots to victory over the Rams in Atlanta.

Brady has looked in superb form during the playoffs, leading the Patriots to a lopsided win over the Los Angeles Chargers before a thrilling overtime victory against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game.

Robey-Coleman, whose unpunished pass interference in the Rams win over New Orleans sparked uproar, is adamant that Brady is on the wane.

“Age has definitely taken a toll,” Robey-Coleman told Bleacher Report. “For him to still be doing it, that's a great compliment for him. But I think that he's definitely not the same quarterback he was.”

Robey-Coleman said he had pinpointed Brady's throwing as a possible area of decline.

“He still can sling it, but he's not slinging it as much,” he said.

“Whatever he was doing -- because of his age and all that -- he's not doing as much of that anymore.”

Robey-Coleman's words are likely to be motivational manna from heaven for Brady and the Patriots, who have been eager to cast themselves as underdogs despite another successful season, which has ended with a ninth Super Bowl appearance since the 2001-2002 campaign.

At a send-off rally for the Patriots at their Gillette Stadium home on Sunday, Brady pumped up nearly 35,000 fans with chants of “We're still here!”.

Brady, who in the past has spoken of his desire to play until 45, meanwhile told ESPN that he had no plans to retire after Sunday's showpiece.

“I feel like I'm asked that a lot and I feel like I repeat the same answer, but no one wants to believe me,” said the five-time Super Bowl champion, stating there was “zero” chance he would quit. ― AFP