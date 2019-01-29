LeBron James getting closer to NBA return

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James reacts after an injury during the NBA game against the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena in Oakland December 25, 2018. — Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports pic via Reuters

LOS ANGELES, Jan 29 ― LeBron James is ramping up his training activity but no date has been set for his return to NBA action after a Christmas Day groin injury, Los Angeles Lakers coach Luke Walton said yesterday.

Walton told reporters that James took part in three-minute, full-court scrimmages with the team ― the closest he has come to playing under game-type conditions.

“We'll see how his body responds to that, and from there we'll take it as far as making those scrimmages longer, or if he says, 'Hey I feel great, I'll see if I can play,' then we'll make those adjustments,” Walton said.

The coach said he was preparing his team for a Tuesday game against the Philadelphia 76ers as if James won't be available.

The Lakers face the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday in a cross-town clash before a Saturday showdown with the NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

James has missed 16 games since he was hurt in the holiday victory over the Warriors, having never missed more than 13 games in any of his 15 prior seasons.

“He's not driving the lane and tomahawk dunking on people right now,” Walton said. “But he's moving well and he's getting into the paint and shooting jumpers.” ― AFP