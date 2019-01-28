Espanyol sign Chinese Super League top scorer Wu

Wu Lei of China in action during their World Cup 2018 qualifier match against South Korea in Seoul, South Korea, September 1, 2016. — Reuters pic

BARCELONA, Jan 28 — Espanyol have signed Chinese striker Wu Lei from Shanghai SIPG FC, the Spanish club said today.

Spanish media reported that Wu, the Chinese Super League’s top scorer with 27 goals this season, arrived in Barcelona with a shoulder injury sustained at the Asian Cup, which could keep him out for three months.

Wu, 27, scored two goals in five games for China at the tournament, helping them reach the quarter-finals where they were eliminated by Iran.

Espanyol, owned by Chinese company Rastar Group, are 15th in La Liga and struggling for form with one win in their last 10 league games. — Reuters