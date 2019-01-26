Soar to the top, Mukhriz challenges his Red Eagles

KFA president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said there existed a sense of harmony and camaraderie in the team, which augured well for the season ahead. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

ALOR SETAR, Jan 26 — An ambitious Kedah Football Association (KFA) have set their players a lofty target for the new Super League season, which begins on Feb 1.

The Red Eagles have set their sights on winning the Super League crown for a third time, having achieved the feat in the 2006-2007 and 2007-2008 seasons.

So, what makes them confident they can strike it right this year after a dismal sixth-placing last season?

KFA president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said there existed a sense of harmony and camaraderie in the team, which augured well for the season ahead.

“To win the league title, a team will need to be consistent over 22 matches and, to achieve that, there must be harmony and understanding within the team.

“That is something we have been inculcating into the players since last season.

“On top of that, the players, including the foreign imports, also showed great fighting spirit in the pre-season friendlies and that has given us the belief that they are ready to go for broke,” he said. — Bernama