Malaysia’s challenge fizzles out in Indonesia Masters

JAKARTA, Jan 26 — The country’s challenge in 2019 Indonesia Masters Badminton Tournament has ended after the only pair left standing, Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying lost in the semi-finals of the tournament in Jakarta, today.

The sixth-seeded pair, who turned pro after leaving the national setup early this month, put up a fight against their arch rivals, fourth seeds Tontowi Ahmad-Liliyana Natsir before going down 20-22 and 11-21 at Istora Senayan.

“I’m quite happy with our performance despite losing to the same opponents who beat us in 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

“Our focus right now is to find a new coach as we will be taking part in the German Open which would be held from Feb 26 to March 3,” Peng Soon told Bernama after the match.

Malaysia’s interest in men’s singles, fizzled out yesterday after the only player left standing, Lee Zii Jia lost in the quarter-finals.

Other Malaysian players in three other categories — men’s doubles, women’s singles and doubles, bowed out in the preliminary round of the US$350,000 (RM1.449 million) tournament. — Bernama