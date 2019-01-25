Malay Mail

Stosur, Zhang claim women’s doubles title at Australian Open

Published 1 hour ago on 25 January 2019

Samantha Stosur and Shuai Zhang celebrate with the trophy after winning the final against Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic at the Australian Open in Melbourne January 25, 2019. — Reuters pic
MELBOURNE, Jan 25 — Unseeded pair Sam Stosur and Zhang Shuai defeated second seeds Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic 6-3 6-4 to claim the women’s doubles title at the Australian Open today.

Australian Stosur, who has a history of suffering attacks of nerves in front of home fans, struggled to serve out the match at Rod Laver Arena and double-faulted on match point.

But she and China’s Zhang held on and claimed the win when Hungary’s Babos struck long in a baseline duel with Stosur.

Stosur claimed her third Grand Slam doubles title after winning the 2005 US Open and 2006 French Open, while Zhang celebrated her first. — Reuters

