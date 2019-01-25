Qatar stun South Korea 1-0 in Asian Cup quarter-finals

Qatar's Abdulkarim Al-Ali and Saad Al-Sheeb celebrate after winning the match as South Korea's Son Heung-Min looks dejected, January 25, 2019. ― Reuters pic

ABU DHABI, Jan 25 — Abdelaziz Hatim fired a late winner as Qatar stunned title-chasing South Korea 1-0 to reach the Asian Cup semi-finals for the first time today.

South Korea were looking to end 59 years of hurt in the tournament but missed a string of second-half chances in Abu Dhabi before Hatim's hammer blow after 78 minutes.

It took the Koreans until three minutes into the second half to register a shot on target, Hwang Ui-jo forcing a low save from Saad Al-Sheeb from the edge of the box.

Lee Chung-yong then blazed wide and captain Son Heung-min was denied by Al-Sheeb before Kim Jin-su's free kick smacked against the post.

That wastefulness came back to haunt them when Hatim smashed a long-range rocket past goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu to give the 2022 World Cup hosts a famous victory.

Hwang thought he had equalised two minutes later, only to be given offside ― a decision upheld by the video assistant referee.

Qatar's semi-final opponents will be either hosts United Arab Emirates or holders Australia, meeting in Al-Ain later today. ― AFP