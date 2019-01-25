Peng Soon-Liu Ying Malaysia’s sole survivors in Indonesia Masters

National mixed doubles pair, Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying are the only Malaysian pair left standing in the 2019 Indonesia Masters Badminton Tournament. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — National mixed doubles pair, Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying are the only Malaysian pair left standing while the other Malaysians still in contention crashed out of the 2019 Indonesia Masters Badminton Tournament in Jakarta, today,

The sixth seeded pair who turned pro after leaving the national setup early this month, defeated Marcus Ellis-Lauren Smith of England;21-11 and 22-20 in the quarter-finals at Istora Senayan, according to the Badminton World Federation (BWF) website.

Peng Soon-Liu Ying are slated to meet the fourth seeds, Tontowi Ahmad-Liliyana Natsir in the last four, tomorrow after the Indonesian pair subdued Takuro Hoki-Wakana Nagahara of Japan;21-16 and 21-14 in another quarter-finals match.

Another national mixed doubles pair, Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Jemie Lai were eliminated from the US$350,000 (RM1.449 million) tournament after losing 13-21 and 20-22 to the top seeds and world number one pair, Zheng Siwei-Huang Yaqiong of China.

National men’s singles shuttler, Lee Zii Jia also suffered the same fate after going down 13-21 and 13-21 to Anders Antonsen of Denmark. — Bernama