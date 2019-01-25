Bolasie facing uncertain Everton future after cutting short Villa stay

Yannick Bolasie was sent to Championship club Villa in pre-season after making just 17 appearances for Everton in the preceding campaign, having returned from a year out with a knee injury.— Picture by Action Images via Reuters

LONDON, Jan 25 — Everton winger Yannick Bolasie career at Goodison Park is in the balance after curtailing his loan spell at Aston Villa without first consulting Toffees manager Marco Silva.

Asked yesterday whether he had spoken to Bolasie, who has played just 32 times for Everton since his £25 million (29 million euros) signing from Crystal Palace in August 2016, prior to his return Silva replied: “No. It was Bolasie’s decision to come back.

“He had this option in the agreement and he took that decision,” added Silva, who is trying to trim Everton’s squad during the January transfer window.

Democratic Republic of Congo international Bolasie was sent to Championship club Villa in pre-season after making just 17 appearances for Everton in the preceding campaign, having returned from a year out with a knee injury.

The 29-year-old has since gone on to play 21 times for Villa, who are currently 13th in English football’s second-tier.

But after scoring two goals in nine starts, Bolasie has decided to exercise an option in his loan agreement to return to Merseyside.

“Let’s see what will happen until the end of the market,” said Silva. “There are more days to decide what will be our decision before the end of the month.” — AFP