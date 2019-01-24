Sarri: Chelsea's Hazard a matchwinner but not a leader

Sarri says Hazard (pic) is not a leader in the mould of team mates Cesar Azpilicueta and David Luiz. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Jan 24 ― Chelsea forward Eden Hazard is more of an “individual player” and matchwinner but must develop his leadership qualities at the Premier League club, manager Maurizio Sarri has said.

Sarri said Hazard, who led Belgium to last year's World Cup semi-finals as captain, was not a leader in the mould of team mates Cesar Azpilicueta and David Luiz.

“He's more an individual player than a leader. He always can win the match in two minutes, sometimes in one minute,” Sarri told reporters.

“But at the moment he's not a leader. He's a great player, one of the best in the world.... you know very well that Eden is a wonderful player but he's an individual player... an instinctive player.

“I think he has to do more, because the potential is higher than the performances.

“He has to respect first of all himself.” ― Reuters