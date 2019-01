Karolina Pliskova shakes hand with Serena Williams after the match at the Australian Open in Melbourne January 23, 2019. — Reuters pic

MELBOURNE, Jan 23 — Serena Williams squandered four match points and blew a 5-1 lead in the decider to fall to seventh seed Karolina Pliskova 6-4 4-6 7-5 in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open today.

Williams also saved two match points in the last game but netted on the third in a stunning loss to the big-serving Czech at Rod Laver Arena.

Pliskova advances to meet Naomi Osaka for a place in the final. — Reuters