Piatek poised for AC Milan move, paving way for Higuain exit to Chelsea, reports say

Genoa's Polish forward Krzysztof Piatek outruns Napoli's Polish midfielder Piotr Zielinski during the Italian Serie A football match at the Luigi-Ferraris stadium in Genoa November 10, 2018. — AFP pic

MILAN, Jan 23 — Genoa’s Polish international striker Krzysztof Piatek is poised to complete a €35-million (RM164.45 million) move to AC Milan, allowing Argentine Gonzalo Higuain to join Chelsea, according to multiple reports in Italy yesterday.

The Serie A side have reportedly agreed a five-year deal with the 23-year-old who is set to earn €2 million a season plus performance-related bonuses.

Piatek — who has scored 19 goals in all competitions for Genoa in a stunning debut season in Italy — is expected in Milan on Wednesday for a medical, Gazzetta Dello Sport and Sky Sports Italia reported.

Piatek signed a four-year contract with Genoa last summer from Polish club Cracovia for a reported fee of four million euros.

He scored four goals — including a hat-trick in the opening 19 minutes — on his debut in a 4-0 Coppa Italia win over Lecce.

He has 13 goals in Serie A, one less than Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Once Piatek’s move is confirmed, Milan will reportedly allow 31-year-old Higuain to leave the club.

Higuain is on loan at Milan from Juventus but the Premier League club are keen to take over the existing deal.

Former Real Madrid and Napoli forward Higuain has had a difficult season in Milan since moving from Juventus to make way for Ronaldo.

Milan paid €18 million (RM84.5 million) to sign him on loan, with a clause to make the deal permanent for a further €36 million.

He has scored six league goals this campaign but is keen to link up again with former Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea. Higuain scored a Serie A record of 36 goals for Napoli in the 2015-2016 season.

Milan, playing without Higuain, returned to fourth in Serie A on Monday with a 2-0 win over Genoa, who are in 14th position and played without the suspended Piatek. — AFP